JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 138,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,436,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,198,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.