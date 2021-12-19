Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.75. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $262.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

