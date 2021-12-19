Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.38 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.