Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.