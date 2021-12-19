Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

