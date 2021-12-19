Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $345.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of SEAS traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $61.56. 781,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,317 shares of company stock worth $2,989,634. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

