$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Chuy’s stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 351,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,272. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.