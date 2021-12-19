Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 41.6% in November

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $127.31. 1,557,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

