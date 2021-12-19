USDK Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $138.06 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

