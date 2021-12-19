Kineko (KKO) One Day Volume Hits $2,037.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.62 million and $2,037.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.