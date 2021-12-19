Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,557 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

