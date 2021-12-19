Avion Wealth Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83.

