Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Express by 254.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 489,702 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXPR remained flat at $$2.92 on Friday. 6,516,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,700. Express has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

