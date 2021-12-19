Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Grows By 22.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 12,614,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,238. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

BFLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.