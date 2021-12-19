Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

