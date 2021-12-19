Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $32.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.67 billion. Centene posted sales of $28.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $138.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

