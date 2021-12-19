Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $2.26. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 902,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.