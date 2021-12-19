Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $11.59 million. Cellectis reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 550,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

