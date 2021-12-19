$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock remained flat at $$3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.