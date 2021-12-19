$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock remained flat at $$3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

