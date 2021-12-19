COVA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 96.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $300,161.99 and $2,421.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

