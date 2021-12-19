Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

