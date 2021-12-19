Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,737.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

