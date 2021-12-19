XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.