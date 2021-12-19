Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.81 and a 200 day moving average of $446.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

