Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Rises By 42.2%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 5,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

