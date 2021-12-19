Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Rises By 42.2%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 5,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
