Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 42.7%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 988,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 502,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,292. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

