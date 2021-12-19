Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Grows By 41.7%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 967,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $904.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.90. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.15.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.