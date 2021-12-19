Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $330.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.21 million and the highest is $333.20 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

WIX stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.28. 1,267,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

