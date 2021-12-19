Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.36. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 34,472,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,679,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

