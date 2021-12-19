Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 34,299 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

