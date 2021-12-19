Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

