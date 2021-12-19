Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 46.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.