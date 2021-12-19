Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

