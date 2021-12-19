Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,300 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

