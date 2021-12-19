TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.