Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $5.62 on Thursday, reaching $284.79. 2,517,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.64. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

