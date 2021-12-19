Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 1,433,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,213. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

