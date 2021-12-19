Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton by 36.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Eaton by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

