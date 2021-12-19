IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IDACORP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.78. 465,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

