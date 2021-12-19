Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.73 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.