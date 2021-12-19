XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 1,563,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,180. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

