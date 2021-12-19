RDA Financial Network Has $293,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,678.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

