Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

