Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
