$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Medtronic stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,207,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

