Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,737.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

