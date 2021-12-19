Contrasting CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarus Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 10 0 2.71

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 236.82%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $158.27, indicating a potential upside of 91.31%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.72 million N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 8,793.16 -$348.86 million $4.76 17.38

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

