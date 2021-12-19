iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is XML Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.