Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $251.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

