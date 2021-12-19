NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI opened at $218.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

