iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWR stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

